The community block will support five sustainable projects in Colombia, with an investment of close to 2 million dollars. The endorsement is part of an EU initiative to promote green economy plans, with which it intends to allocate 9 million dollars to Latin America. The economic support, which seeks to promote the energy transition and improve the competitiveness of small and medium-sized companies, will benefit 2,500 entrepreneurs from at least eight Colombian departments.

#Economy #European #Union #invest #million #dollars #Colombian #sustainable #projects