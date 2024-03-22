



The EU argues that the measure would prevent the European bloc's market from being destabilized and would prevent Russia from using the income it receives from exports to the European Union to finance its war against Ukraine.

The European Commission proposed a customs rate of 95 euros per metric ton for wheat and its derivatives and a 50% tariff on oilseeds that come from either of the two countries and enter the territory of the 27. The plan arrived less than 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is “unfair” for the EU to import Russian grain “without restrictions”; However, the proposal must still be examined by the Council of the community bloc.