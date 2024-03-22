First modification:
The European Commission proposed a customs rate of 95 euros per metric ton for wheat and its derivatives and a 50% tariff on oilseeds that come from either of the two countries and enter the territory of the 27. The plan arrived less than 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is “unfair” for the EU to import Russian grain “without restrictions”; However, the proposal must still be examined by the Council of the community bloc.
