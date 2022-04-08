The fifth package of sanctions from the European Union follows the images of murdered civilians that went around the world from Bucha and other cities in Ukraine, and includes for the first time the ban on imports of Russian coal.

120 days to find a new provider. For the first time, an embargo on Russian coal was included, a highly sensitive measure for some European countries due to their dependence, as well as arms restrictions on Russia and a veto on high-tech exports to that country.

The sanctions reach “oligarchs, Russian propaganda actors, members of the security and military apparatus and entities of the industrial and technological sector linked to the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” assured the French presidency of the Council of the EU.

Until a week ago, the Russian coal embargo was not contemplated in the draft of the sanctions, but the fatalities of alleged Russian attacks against Bucha and other cities around kyiv, forced the Council to draft and debate more forceful sanctions that were announced this Thursday.

The measures will have to be approved by written procedure to be published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Union to take immediate effect.

According to Brussels calculations, the ban on importing Russian coal will subtract 4,000 million euros per year from Russian coffers, although nothing significant for the 800 million per day generated by the sale of gas and oil, the latter safe from sanctions until now.

Last year alone, the EU paid Moscow €99 billion for energy, €74 billion for oil, €17.3 billion for gas and €5.4 billion for coal.

Including these two important hydrocarbons is a constant demand of Ukraine, but the measure has been blocked by countries with a high dependence on Russian fuels, especially in the center and east of the bloc, as well as for the fear that it will generate supply shortages or even trigger plus electricity prices.

The sanctions package contemplates that the EU will freeze the assets of several Russian banks and will prohibit imports of Russian products worth 5,500 million euros. Certain European exports to Moscow worth 10,000 million euros were also vetoed, in sensitive sectors for Russia such as technology and transport.

Restrictions will be imposed on Russian and Belarusian road carriers, and European ports will be closed to Russian-flagged vessels, although certain exemptions have been requested for agricultural products, humanitarian aid and energy.

“It will help to make it clear that Russia and the Russian president are not only destroying Ukraine, but also the future of their own country,” said Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor. The official added that Germany will have to use up the four-month transition period to stop Russian coal imports.

Among the sanctions proposed by the Commission for diplomats, oligarchs and generators of pro-Russian opinion, were included Ekaterina Tijonova and Maria Vorontsova, two daughters of President Vladimir Putin with his first wife, but the final list will be known this Friday.

with EFE