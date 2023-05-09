The community block prepares a new package of measures that would affect at least seven large Chinese companies considered as companies that help Russia to avoid the extensive list of sanctions that the 27 have imposed on Moscow since February 2022, in retaliation for the invasion from Ukraine. China opposed the move, saying that if the EU moves forward on this idea, it will “seriously undermine mutual trust.”

After a marathon list of 10 sanctions against Russia, the European Union (EU) is now focusing its efforts on an application and verification phase. The bloc has said it is of the utmost importance to take action against sanctions circumvention and to track down those countries that assist the Kremlin in this evasion of measures.

Under this idea, the newspaper ‘The Financial Times’ had access to the document of the European group that intends to introduce sanctions against Chinese companies that supposedly sell war machinery to Moscow.

According to the outlet, these are the companies that would be sanctioned: 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong, including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry, and Alpha Trading Investments.

Although there has been no immediate response from the EU, it is expected that these measures will be discussed this week and the amounts of the sanctions will be published, as well as the times and areas in which they will be imposed, since Within this package, it is expected that there will also be measures against Iran and the drones that it would be supplying to Russia.

China: “We urge the EU not to take the wrong path”

Upon hearing the news, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin recalled Beijing’s “impartial and objective” position on the war in Ukraine and stated that “If the reports are true, the EU’s actions will seriously undermine China’s mutual trust and cooperation and aggravate division and confrontation in the world, which is very dangerous.”.

“China opposes actions that use China-Russia cooperation as a pretext to impose illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China“Wang said at a press conference on Monday, May 8.

As of publication of this article, the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

with Reuters