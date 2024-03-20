The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement this Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to renew tariff benefits to Ukraine for one year, but with a series of safeguards to protect local agricultural producers.

Polish farmers once again blocked roads with tractors and flares on Wednesday, March 20, fueling an escalation of protests against European Union environmental regulations and cheap food imports from neighboring Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, the EU executive agreed to provisionally extend tariff-free access to its markets for Ukrainian food producers until June 5, 2025.although with new limits on cereal purchases.

The so-called “emergency brake” will apply to poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, corn, groats and honey, whose import would generate tariffs if the quantities exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.

The leaders of the Polish protests rejected the pact based on the calculation with the quantities imported in recent years as a reference. Instead, they demand quotas based on figures from before the war began, when imports were much smaller.

“We demand quotas and that they be calculated for the period from 2000, and not as Ukraine wants for 2022-2023, because that was when import levels were highest. This does not satisfy us at all, because it is not a good solution “Slawomir Izdebski, leader of the OPZZ farmers union, told Reuters.

France has taken a tougher stance in the negotiations

Not only farmers in Poland, but those in other countries in the bloc, have been protesting in recent months to demand the reimposition of those customs duties on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which were exempted after the Russian invasion in 2022.

Within the European Commission there are also divergences. French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said Wednesday that import limits should be based on the 2021-2023 average (not 2022-2023) and that more grain should have been included.

France is the largest wheat producer and exporter in the European Union, while Ukraine used to be, along with Russia, the world's largest exporters.

Wednesday's provisional agreement will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the governments of the European Union, which will probably happen in April for its entry into force from June this year.

With Reuters and EFE