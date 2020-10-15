Economy The era of neoliberalism must be left behind, says Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum

According to Schwab, a coronavirus pandemic should trigger a “major reset”.

World founder and chairman of the board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwabin according to him, the foundations of the global economic system must be reassessed with an open mind. He calls for a “major reset” after a coronavirus pandemic that is socially and economically changing the world.

According to Schwab, one of the foundations that requires evaluation is, above all, neoliberal ideology.

Schwab writes about this on Monday at the World Economic Forum in the text published on the pages. He has also referred to the end of the neoliberal era in a German newspaper In an interview with Die Zeit in September.

“Market fundamentalism has undermined workers’ rights and financial security, triggered unregulated competition and destructive tax competition, and allowed the emergence of new huge monopolies, ”Schwab writes.

His according to him, the rules on trade, taxation and competition, which reflect “neoliberal influences”, should be reviewed. If this is not done, there is a danger of large-scale protectionism and other similar economic trends with only destructive ones, Schwab writes.

Neoliberalism is a complex term. Typically, it refers to a pro-free market economy mindset that takes a negative view of government action on the functioning of the market. Neoliberal policies aimed at trade liberalization, privatization and deregulation are considered to have intensified since the 1970s.

“We need to move forward with neoliberalism after the coronavirus pandemic,” the title of Schwab’s writing says.

Schwabin Founded in 1971, the foundation is known for its annual event in Davos, Switzerland, which brings together business leaders, politicians and civil society representatives.

The purpose of the event is to change the world as a means of dialogue. It has traditionally been quite business-oriented and the event has been criticized as a gathering of the elite and the super-rich, where, for example, big companies get to polish their public image.

The World Economic Forum is not the only body representing mainstream economic trends that has recently experienced new types of winds.

On Wednesday The International Monetary Fund announced, economic discipline is not necessary to address the effects of the pandemic on public finances.

The statement is almost the opposite of the IMF’s decades-old demands. In the 1980s, the IMF, along with the World Bank, demanded cutting lists from poor countries as part of structural adjustment programs.