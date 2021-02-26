The Covid-19 crisis has led to an increase in online purchases of all ages, as people move away from physical stores. But the biggest growth, in the United States at least, comes from consumers 65 and older.

It is one of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seniors in America are shopping more often through a medium they have been resisting for years: the Internet.

Isolated in their homes, Americans 65 and older spent an average of nearly $ 187 a month shopping online last year, according to market research firm NPD Group.

The figure is less than the average spending of $ 238 per month for the total population and much lower when compared to the $ 306 per month that people aged 35-44, the biggest consumers, shop online.

France 24 © France 24

However, this fledgling group of online shoppers is growing faster than the others: 60% in 2020 compared to 40% that increased purchases of the range that consume the most.

A new market to cultivate

Internet retailers and home delivery service providers want those 65 and older to get into the habit of shopping online.

For example, Freshly, which offers ready-made meals, is looking to add smaller portions and low-sodium options geared toward seniors; grocery delivery service Instacart established a helpline for this age group; and Target’s delivery service Shipt is eliminating its $ 99-a-year fee for some low-income seniors.

With AP