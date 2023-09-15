It is the tenth consecutive time that the European Central Bank (ECB) increases its interest rates with the aim of cooling the eurozone economy. Rates remained at 4%, from 3.75% recorded in its previous decision. For the directors of the European lender, “inflation remains stubborn” and they have not achieved their objective of 2% annually. The market expects this to be the last increase in reference rates and expects a period of pause to come before the season of cuts.

It has taken the bank of the 20 countries that share the euro as a currency only 14 months to reach this point. On Thursday, September 14, interest rates They reached a level that had not been recorded since the creation of the euro and the consolidation of the institution that regulates monetary policy on January 1, 1999.

For the European lender, the constant increases in reference rates have been to try to drown the stubborn inflation that in October of last year was around 10% annually; and although in August of this year the figure was cut by half and stood at 5.3% year-on-year, for European economists it is still far from the 2% target.

Annualized inflation of the Euro Zone

Is it time for a pause?

The markets and economists of the old continent hope that the monetary policy tightening measure will be the last of the ECB and that from now on there may be a long period of pause in the increases, followed by a season of rate cuts that They predict it will arrive in the second half of 2024.

“Some governors would have preferred to pause and reserve future decisions once more certainty, more intelligence would have resulted from the passage of time and the impact of our many previous decisions. But I can tell you that there was a solid majority of governors to agree with the decision that we have taken and that I have just read to you,” said ECB head Christine Lagarde, who also added that Future decisions will “ensure that the ECB’s key interest rates are set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.”

However, as happened on this occasion when the market was expecting a pause, the changing circumstances of the economy could show another panorama until the goals set by the ECB are achieved. At the moment, the outlook does not look too optimistic, as the lender raised its inflation projection for next year in the new forecasts.

“The macroeconomic projections prepared by ECB experts for the euro area in September foresee an average inflation of 5.6% in 23, 3.2% in 24 and 2.1% in 2025,” Lagarde said at the press conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

Worse forecasts for the European economy

At the same meeting this Thursday, September 14, the ECB “significantly” cut its growth projections for the eurozone economy.

With the new forecast, the entity revised the GDP growth of the 20 countries downwards for this year by two tenths; and in data that also worried the markets, he estimated that the average inflation for this year will be two tenths higher, up to 5.6%

Lagarde also explained that the latest indicators suggest the economy will remain weak in the third quarter after being generally stagnant in the first part of the year.

“The services sector, which had been resilient until now, is weakening. With the growing impact of this tightening on domestic demand and the weakening of the international trade environment, Central Bank experts have significantly reduced their economic growth projections. Now “They expect the Euro Zone economy to expand by 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025,” he explained.

