The presidents of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, founding countries of Mercosur, as well as Chile and Bolivia, which are associates, commemorated this Friday, March 26, the 30 years of the bloc in a virtual act in which their differences were evidenced in around the joint strategy of commercial opening.

Various tensions among Mercosur members over the trade integration of this customs bloc arose during a virtual summit this Friday, in which Argentina criticized the proposal for greater openness by its partners Uruguay and Brazil.

Tensions within the bloc, which also includes Paraguay – and Venezuela currently suspended – are common, but have grown in the last two years with the rise to power of the center-left in Argentina and the center-right in Brazil and Uruguay.

Faced with pressure from Uruguay and Brazil to reduce tariffs and trade barriers, Argentine President Alberto Fernández responded on Friday that “let’s put an end to those ideas that help unity so little (…) We don’t want to be anyone’s burden. Yes we are a burden, let them take another boat, “said the president in his final speech.

Fernández made clear allusion to what was previously said by his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou: “What cannot be and should not be (Mercosur) is a burden. We are not willing to make it a corset in which our country cannot move”.

More or less commercial openness? There is the difference

With a solid economy and a competitive industry, Brazil intends to reduce the Common External Tariff (TCE) and reduce internal trade barriers. Also, like Uruguay, it seeks to allow the Mercosur countries to sign independent agreements outside the bloc.

But Argentina rejects this position because it believes that its weak industry would be seriously damaged by an avalanche of imports against which it could not compete. The negotiations have shown no progress recently.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called for the bloc to regain weight in international trade, while Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said he will formally propose to discuss trade easing.

Mercosur, which is the fifth largest economy in the world, promotes the free circulation of goods and services between countries, the establishment of a common external tariff and the adoption of a joint trade policy in relation to third states. However, there are those who accuse it of being stalled by the internal disputes of its members.

With Reuters and EFE