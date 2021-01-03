Economy The collapse in airport sales drove the French company Lagardère into trouble, now the French state comes to the rescue

The French state guarantee loans of about half a billion euros, which the company takes on Commercial Banks.

Lagardère owns the Hachette publishing house and Paris Match, among others. The company’s difficulties are due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus, as its second pillar has been store chains at the world’s airports, the largest of which is called Relay.

The company’s revenue shrank nearly 40 percent to 1.2 billion euros in the third quarter of last year.

The turnover of passenger stores fell by more than 60 per cent in July – September after a difficult start to the year.

The French State guarantees EUR 465 million in loans to Lagardère from twelve European banks. In addition to French banks, German financiers are also involved.

Lagardèressa is at the same time a power struggle, as the company’s two largest shareholders, the media company Vivendi and the hedge fund Amber Capital, have tried to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The two owners together hold 49 percent of the shares.

The purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting would be to make changes to the company’s management and administration. Lagardèrea is headed by the son of the company’s founder Arnaud Lagardère, which has so far rejected the shareholders’ intentions from the Annual General Meeting.

The company has a special ownership structure, under which Arnaud Lagardère, with a holding of approximately 7%, has a veto over several decisions.