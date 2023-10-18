The world’s second economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.9% between July and September, exceeding analysts’ forecasts, which estimated growth of 4.5%. The Asian giant has been expecting numbers at this level for several months, although it is still not close to the 6.3% it reported in the same period last year. The acceleration of the Chinese economy responds to a package of policies that have helped boost the recovery.

China has already done the math on what it needs to achieve its target economic growth by the end of the year.

According to the deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, Sheng Laiyun, in the last quarter of 2023 China needs to exceed at least 4.4% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) in annual terms.

“We only need to grow more than 4.4% in the fourth quarter to ensure we can achieve our annual target of around 5% growth. From this perspective, we are very confident in achieving our target for the whole year,” Sheng said at a news conference in Beijing.

In addition to the 4.9% figure that surpassed forecasts, industrial activity also surprised to the upside in September, suggesting that the recent wave of policy measures is helping to drive the recovery after slow growth in exports and weakened demand internally, as a result of the strict confinements due to the pandemic.

Why is China’s economic recovery slowing down?





07:24 Why is the recovery of the Chinese economy slowing down and how does this scenario affect the normal functioning of the markets? © France 24 Spanish

To try to wake up the slumbering economy, Xi Jinping’s government devised various stimuli through a series of policies. There was an increase in spending on the construction of ports and other infrastructure, the Central Bank cut interest rates and restrictions on home purchases were also eased.

However, economists say broader reforms are needed to address long-term problems that are stifling growth.

With AP and Reuters.