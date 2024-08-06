Economy | The budget manager does not see the need for large additional cuts in the rush of autumn

Economic|The Ministry of Finance considers it important that the decided savings are kept and no new spending increases are made.

6.8. 20:15

The government in the autumn budget rush, there is no need to decide on new big savings or tax increases, estimates the budget manager Mika Niemelä from the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The preparation of next year’s state budget starts on Wednesday with internal budget negotiations of the Ministry of Interior. According to Niemelä, it is crucial to ensure that the government’s previous decisions are adhered to and that they can be carried forward in full.

“If it seems that the implementation of some savings decisions will not be successful, then it becomes necessary to consider whether some compensatory savings measures need to be taken,” Niemelä tells STT.

However, the size range of compensatory savings would not be particularly large.

“We can talk about tens of millions of euros.”

At the same time, according to Niemelä, it is important to refrain from new spending increases.

“We maintain such a disciplined budget policy, and not, so to speak, increase spending on one side of the coin, while saving on the other side.”

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government decided on additional adjustments of three billion euros during the spring framework crisis. The decisions played a key role in the fact that Finland avoided falling into the EU’s excessive deficit procedure, i.e. the so-called observation category, from the beginning of summer.

The commission will assess Finland’s finances again next spring. If Finland wants to avoid the observation category, the public finance deficit should fall below 3.5% of GDP this year and below 3% next year.

Based on VM’s June economic forecast, the limits would be exceeded in both years. The deficit would be 3.7 percent this year and 3.1 percent next year.

However, Niemelä says that pushing the deficit to the EU limits does not necessarily require new adjustment decisions from the government. This is because VM’s forecast does not take into account all measures that the government has already decided on.

“When they are taken into account in addition to the deficit in the forecast, we get to a situation where we can avoid the procedure of an excessive deficit.”

State economy one key risk is related to the operation of the welfare regions and how the region’s deficits develop. This year’s deficits are also becoming larger than expected.

Niemelä says that according to the May estimate, the deficit would be around 1.25 billion euros. The previous estimate was 0.9 billion euros.

However, the current year’s deficits do not affect the government’s next year’s budget. The larger than projected deficit of 2024 will not be compensated for welfare areas until 2026.

Risks are also associated with general economic development, where Niemelä already sees glimpses of improvement. VM has predicted that Finland will push for 1.6 percent economic growth next year.

“If some growth-weakening factors occur here, it could be reflected in the budget, for example, by the fact that employment would develop in a weaker direction than expected.”

Arguably According to Niemelä, the Länsirata project being left without EU money means that the missing part of the funding has to be found elsewhere.

“In practice, it would mean increasing property income here.”

The state receives asset income from, for example, dividends and the sale of company holdings.

The results of the VM’s budget negotiations will be announced on Thursday, and the budget proposal will be published on Friday.

The government will decide on the government’s use of money for the next year during the budget crisis in September.