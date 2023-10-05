The US president announced a total of $9 billion in student loan relief just three days after debt payments that had been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic resumed. Biden assured that the debt is “unsustainable” for young people and that with this help they will be able to “be free to put their lives in order.”

According to the president, with this announcement he is honoring his campaign promises.

On Wednesday, October 4, Joe Biden announced the amount his Administration will allocate to help the hundreds of thousands of people who have student debt, three days after federal student loan payments that had been paused resumed. under the Donald Trump Administration more than three years ago.

“When I ran for president, I promised to fix our broken student loan program because, while a college degree remains the ticket to a better life, that option has become prohibitively expensive. Americans are saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a university degree,” Biden said from the US capital.

The $9 billion will be distributed to 55,000 people in the public service program, about 51,000 in income-adjusted payment plans and another 22,000 people with total or permanent disabilities, as published in a statement from the White House.

The measure also comes after the Supreme Court struck down at the end of June a $400 billion macro plan that sought to forgive student debt of up to $20,000 in loans.

“By freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order. They may think about buying a house. They can start a business. They can start a family. This matters, it matters in your daily life,” she noted.

With this move by the Democratic Administration, the president has said that he is doing “everything” he can and “as fast” as he can.

Some of Biden’s efforts have involved bolstering existing programs, such as public service loan forgiveness. Since he came to power, there are already 3.6 million people who have had more than $127 billion in debt cancelled.

