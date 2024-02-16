The measure, which will come into force in April of this year, seeks to “normalize and guarantee the economic self-sufficiency of the electricity sector,” according to the National Energy Secretariat. It is expected that in the sectors with lower purchasing power the increase will be around 65% and for users with higher incomes it will reach up to 150%, on average. Officials explained that since 2019 the adjustments made to the increases were “insufficient.”

