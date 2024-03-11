A far-left militant group claimed responsibility for the arson attack on a power tower near the Tesla car factory on the outskirts of Berlin on March 5, which paralyzed operations. Electrical service could resume this Monday.

It calls itself 'Vulkangruppe Tesla Abschalten,' or “Volcanic Cluster that Shuts Down Tesla,” and an attack it says it committed caused a multi-day disruption to production at the electric vehicle giant's megafactory in the Brandenburg region near Berlin. Berlin.

On March 5, a fire caused by a nearby high-voltage tower left the Gruenheide plant, with around 12,500 employees and whose production amounts to around 1,000 cars a day, without power service.

E.dis, a division of the German energy grid company, left open the possibility that power could restart on the night of Monday, March 11, although Tesla projected last week that the interruption would last until March 15. .

“As soon as this happens, we will gradually bring the systems online. It is not yet possible to say how long it will be until production can fully resume,” the company said in comments sent to Reuters by email.

Far-left activists oppose plant expansion

The March 5 attack in the southeast of the German capital directly affected production at Tesla's largest electric vehicle facility in Europe. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, called it an “extremely stupid” arson attack.

“These are the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they are puppets of those who do not have good environmental goals (…) Stopping the production of electric vehicles, instead of fossil fuel vehicles, is extremely foolish,” Musk said in X.

These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024



After the fire, 'Vulkangruppe' not only claimed responsibility, but launched a 2,500-word attack against Tesla and its billionaire CEO, in events that the Police are investigating.

“We sabotaged Tesla,” says the letter, published on the website 'Kontrapolis.info', which describes the attack as a gift on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

“Tesla consumes land, resources, people, workers and in return spits out 6,000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks every week,” he adds.

It is not the first protest against the Tesla plant

The Gruenheide plant has been the focus of environmental protests since Musk opened it two years ago.

This time, plans for a possible expansion of its current production capacity of 500,000 cars per year collided with local residents' rejection of the tree felling involved in carrying out the initiative.

In a 2019 report, Berlin authorities listed those linked to 'Vulkangruppe' as far-left organisations, responsible for attacks on cable ducts on railway lines and, in some cases, radio poles or data lines.

Suspects often claim responsibility in letters in which they use names that refer mainly to Icelandic volcanoes, such as 'Grimsvotn', 'Katla' or 'Ok'. On this occasion, the letter is signed “Agua De Pau”, the name of a volcano in the Azores, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

With Reuters and EFE