Luxury carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that there is uncertainty about the project to build its $5 billion plant in northern Mexico, as high interest rates affect to the industry.

A year ago, when explaining Tesla’s financial results for the third quarter of 2022, tycoon Elon Musk gave some reassurance to investors: he classified the company he runs as “recession-resistant.” Today he surprised the market with a radical change in tone.

“If macroeconomic conditions are stormy, even the best ship will continue to go through difficult times,” he said this time, taking stock of a third quarter in which it did not meet market expectations and anticipating a challenging future.

In the third quarter ending in September, gross margin fell to its lowest level in more than four years and the company said it would continue to cut production costs to boost profits.

The firm’s shares fell almost 10% on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, erasing in a single stroke around $70 billion from its market capitalization, that is, the stock market value.

High interest rates dent demand

One of the Tesla CEO’s main concerns is high interest rates and the impact they have had on car buyers, who are increasingly less willing to pay more to go into debt.

Tesla has managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts throughout the year, but the mogul spent much of a call with investors expressing fears that rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable. .

The price of the popular Model Y SUV remained “almost unchanged” for consumers even after the price cuts, Musk claimed, as he tried to explain the effects of higher financing costs.

Uncertainty over megaplant in Mexico

Last March, the luxury automaker announced plans to build a new factory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, which the state government estimated would cost more than $5 billion.

When pressed at the conference for details about the factory, Musk said: “I am marked by the year 2009, when General Motors and Chrysler went bankrupt.” He added that the project is uncertain “due to global economic factors” and that construction would likely not begin until next year.

“Interest rates have to go down” was his condition for the project to be executed within the originally planned times. The state of Nuevo León, for its part, assured that the initiative is still standing and that the local government would spend more than 130 million dollars on infrastructure to support construction.

With Reuters and EFE