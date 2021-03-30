A long line of ships waits to cross the Suez Canal, where traffic resumed after the merchant ship “Ever Given” was released and after six days of blockade on one of the most important sea lanes in the world, which will represent cost overruns. in global trade.

Navigation through the Suez Canal, in Egypt, resumed on Monday after six days of blockade. However, it still cannot be said that the crisis is over: dozens of ships are waiting their turn to transit one of the most important sea lanes in the world.

The container ship “Ever Given”, with 9,600 million dollars on board, blocked this route for almost a week when it ran aground and was crossed, generating a traffic jam of more than 420 ships that, little by little, the Egyptian authorities are rushing to alleviate .

Most of the containers stranded on the giant ship carried grain, but there were also tankers, chemicals, vehicles, liquefied petroleum gas, and even livestock. In total, they totaled 224,000 tons.

France 24 © France 24

Different private analysts calculate that the daily losses due to the retention of merchandise in the channel that joins Asia and Europe have been between 6,000 million dollars and 10,000 million dollars.

But what happened in the Suez Canal was exacerbating a long-standing problem: the shortage of shipping containers in Asia. This means that retailers can take several more days to receive merchandise ranging from televisions to furniture and auto parts, among others.

The blockade was also costing the canal up to $ 15 million a day for tolls it stopped receiving.

The consequences were also notable for world trade. Shipping rates for petroleum products ships nearly doubled after the ship was stranded, and the lockdown disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already grappling with Covid restrictions. -19.

With EFE and Reuters