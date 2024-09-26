Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Contrary to previous expectations, Germany will remain stuck in recession in 2024. Where is the “economic turnaround” demanded by FDP leader Lindner? Commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – In November, by St. Nicholas Day at the latest, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to give the traffic light Krampus and finally send the coalition into political hell, whisper Berlin insiders. If the plan is correct, then the FDP leader now has one more reason for the liberal coalition exit: According to the autumn report of the economic institutes, the German economy will also shrink by 0.1 percent this year, contrary to previous expectations, and thus remain in recession for the second year in a row. Unlike its EU partners, Germany, which is governed by the traffic light coalition, is simply not managing to provide urgently needed growth impulses.

Germany is in recession – the job market is getting tight for companies

The country is struggling with the overlapping effects of the economic downturn and structural change (which politicians have willingly accepted with the energy transition). If companies were not struggling with a shortage of skilled workers, but rather with unemployment as they used to, the sense of crisis would be stronger and the pressure on the government to act would be greater.

Germany is once again in recession under Finance Minister Christian Lindner. © Anna Ross/dpa (montage)

But exploding citizen’s allowance costs are also a sign of the looming crisis on the job market. If uncertain consumers now start saving, things could soon become even more uncomfortable.

The German economic crisis – not just the work of the traffic light coalition

It is also true that the weak growth began before the traffic light coalition and its green economics minister Robert Habeck took office. Economists calculate that German production is now at the same level as in 2019 – in the USA, however, the economy has grown by 10 percent since then.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

In this country, politicians have not stopped adding more and more bureaucracy, most recently with the collective bargaining law planned by SPD Labor Minister Heil. If Lindner’s words about the “economic turnaround” are not followed by a clear reversal of momentum in the budget in the autumn, the three-party coalition will have lost the last legitimacy for continuing to govern.