At a call by the Verdi union, the Lufthansa company's ground staff froze their work at the country's five main airports. The strike, which began in the early hours of this Wednesday, February 7, will last 27 hours and it is expected that only between 10% and 20% of flights will operate. Approximately 900 flights are directly affected by the strike involving more than 25,000 employees.

Travelers who had their flights scheduled for this Wednesday woke up to the news that the national airline would cancel 90% of its flights.

An announcement that splashed the centers of Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf and the majority of connections taken from these cities.

In particular, all Lufthansa departures from Berlin and Hamburg were cancelled, as were most domestic flights from Düsseldorf. Lufthansa anticipated that, in total, more than 100,000 people would have to change their travel plans.

It's a statement, The airline informed passengers who had reserved flights not to approach the airports because cabin service would not be available.and as a solution he offered that plane tickets could be converted into vouchers for train travel and thus provide a more immediate solution.

Update on the announced warning strike:

There will be extensive restrictions to the flight schedule on 7-8.02.2024. We currently assume that around 10 to 20 percent of the flights will be possible on February 7. Guests who are affected by flight cancellations will be informed by… pic.twitter.com/ic307LZ9gA — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) February 5, 2024



The union's requests

The strike, which is taking place while salary conditions are being negotiated for some 25,000 employees of Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo, comes after unsuccessful talks on January 23 between both parties.

The Verdi union has demanded an increase of 142.5% in a 12-month period that would represent about $537 more per monthas well as the request for about $3,070 to compensate for the effects of inflation.

Without a response that meets the union's expectations, this Wednesday's scenario has been replicated. Last Thursday, February 1, security personnel went on strike and several airports declared a strike.

German transport workers demand better working conditions





01:19 © france24

The train sector has not been spared from this scenario, as has public transport in general, while Inflation in January was 2.9% annually, the lowest in at least the last 12 months.

With AP and local media