Some 4,300 unionized workers went on strike at three General Motors plants in Canada, increasing pressure on the automaker, which, along with Stellantis and Ford, is moving into its fourth week of cessation of activities at some of its plants.

More participants joined the strike of thousands of General Motors workers that began on September 15 in Detroit, this time in Canada: the company’s employees affiliated with the Unifor union declared a ceasefire.

The Canadian union, which represents about 18,000 workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, reached an agreement last month with Ford, offering wage increases of up to 25%. However, the General Motors staff regretted not having had the same offer.

“The company continues to fail to meet our demands for pensions, income support for retired workers and meaningful measures to transition temporary workers into permanent full-time jobs,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne.

The strike also grows in the United States

Last Friday, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union avoided a new extension of the strike against the three titans of Detroit that is going through its fourth week. However, the staff of Mack Trucks, owned by the Volvo Group, was added to the cessation of activities on Monday, October 9.

Yesterday, 73% of UAW members at Mack Trucks voted to REJECT the company’s latest offer. This morning, 4,000 of them walked out ON STRIKE. It’s time to make things right at Mack. pic.twitter.com/cfnoQrWCNR — UAW (@UAW) October 10, 2023



More than 70% of the firm’s roughly 4,000 unionized employees in Pennsylvania, Florida and Maryland rejected a proposed five-year contract that included a 19% pay increase.

Purchased by Volvo in 2000, Mack is one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in North America.

The UAW’s unprecedented joint work stoppage today has more than 30,000 employees in some 22 US states at home.

With Reuters and AP