





05:39 Beijing again accused Washington of unfair competition and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it would take “necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.” © france 24 english

In an interview with the media CNBC, the former banker and Secretary of the Treasury of the United States during the Government of Donald Trump, Steven Mnuchin, said that he is gathering a group of investors to make a purchase proposal for TikTok, an application of the Chinese company ByteDance, if the US Senate approves the bill that limits the video platform on US soil. China once again accused Washington of unfair competition and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it will take “the necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.” Former President Trump (2017-2021) tried at the time to ban TikTok by pointing out it as a threat. “for national security”, but has now spoken out against its ban.