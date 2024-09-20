Confcommercio: Weak consumption in summer, GDP stagnates in third quarter

The summer months, rather than clearing the shadows, seem to have consolidated the climate of uncertainty about the short-term prospects of the economy, with the emergence of some signs of a slowdown. This is what emerges from the usual study on the economic situation by Confcommercio, which notes how, beyond the difficulties of industry, symptoms of fragility are also beginning to be recorded among the services.



As regards GDP, Confcommercio’s estimate for the third quarter is of a zero cyclical variation, corresponding to a growth of 0.6% compared to a year earlier.. This assessment is a synthesis of a reduction in July and a modest recovery in August, followed by stagnation in September. With this arithmetic, the confederation notes, the possibility of a growth of the PDL for 2024 around or slightly above 1% would be complicated. It is hoped that “the imminent review of the accounts by Istat will bring favorable surprises”.

In this context, there are some very positive elements, highlights Confcommercio. The labor market confirms its dynamism, with the number of employed people reaching an all-time high in Julyand inflation remains at low levels: for September our estimate is a zero quarterly change and an annual growth of 0.9%. According to the analysis by Confcommercio, however, consumption in August is weak. In fact, based on the ICC (Confcommercio consumption indicator), it records a limited annual growth of 0.5%. Goods are substantially stable and services show a variation of 1.2%. To support the stabilization of demand, the seasonally adjusted data shows a 0.1% drop in the indicator on July and a stagnation in consumption for services. “Without the push of consumption, there is no growth”, comments the confederation. The most dynamic component, explains Confcommercio, is that of recreational services (+2%), while for the hotel and public establishments sector the dynamics appear more contained (+0.6%). Although provisional, the data for June and July indicate a moderate reduction in tourist presences in Italy, with the component of residents in July in problematic decline (-6.2% trend).

The first seven months as a whole, however, would still indicate growth of over 2% compared to 2023. After the improvements recorded in June and July, the automotive sector returned to negative territory in August (-9.1%), signaling that broader interventions are needed to revitalize a sector that has been in difficulty for some time. Elements of weakness continue to affect, perhaps in a structural way, other more traditional consumer segments, Confcommercio notes.

In this context, the decline in demand for clothing and footwear (-2% on an annual basis) can be read, also recorded in August 2024, as it aggravates an already difficult situation that does not seem to have been improved by the sales season. Similar assessments can be made for the segment relating to furniture and furnishing items (-1.3%) and tobacco (-3.7%). On the other hand, air transport (+11.2%) and electricity demand (+8.5%) remain in decidedly positive territory. Positive dynamics are also recorded for goods and services for communications (+3.6%), household appliances (+2.5%), fuel (+1.6%) and food (+0.9%).