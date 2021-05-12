A law promulgated this Tuesday, May 11, establishes a deadline until mid-August for platforms such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo or Glovo, to hire their domiciles. But many of them oppose the measure.

“There is no country in the world that has dared to legislate on this issue, that is why we are at the forefront.” This is how the Minister of Labor of Spain, Yolanda Díaz, presented the royal decree approved by the governing center-left coalition, which obliges digital platforms to hire their domiciles.

But what was an achievement for the Government of Spain, for many of its employees who are now self-employed represents a threat to their income.

✅Today the #CMin has approved the Royal Decree-Law to protect the labor rights of people dedicated to distribution through digital platforms. 🤝Fruit of dialogue and agreement between the Social Agents and the Government of Spain. THREAD 👇🏼 #RepartoConDerechos pic.twitter.com/eum5qZMTq3 – Ministry of Labor and Social Economy (@empleogob) May 11, 2021



Under the new regulations, food delivery companies have three months, until mid-August, to hire their messengers, after the Supreme Court of Spain ruled so last year.

The rule will grant them benefits such as social benefits, vacations, unemployment benefits and pension. However, hundreds of them demonstrated this Tuesday in the streets of Madrid to oppose the measure.

Francisco López, 37, said he earned 2,400 euros (about $ 2,900) a month working an average of seven hours every seven days a week, more than he could have earned at his previous job in Barcelona.

“By working for more than one company we can adjust our hours. The rates are not the best currently, but they do offer us an economic cushion to have some solvency. The fact that they are ‘formalizing’ us “implies that we would have to comply with a certain schedule and logically our income would be affected.”

The industry also criticized the law. The Association of Platforms for On-Demand Services (APS), which groups Deliveroo, Glovo, Stuart and Uber Eats, regretted in a statement that the new regulation is approved “by urgent means and without parliamentary debate.”

For the four platforms, the regulation “adds uncertainty to the development of the digital economy in Spain” and has come forward just as the European Union (EU) works to legislate on this matter.

A global debate is unfolding on how to regulate workers’ rights in the gig economy. The European Commission has opened a public consultation period on possible rules at EU level.

