This Wednesday the controversial decree began to be applied in Spain that seeks to comply with the energy savings agreed with the European Union, which requires that the cooling of companies, shops and public institutions does not fall below 27 degrees in summer and the nightly shutdown of buildings and shop windows

Last week, the Executive approved this plan that raised the rejection of the opposition and the social and political controversy. Critics question their effectiveness and reproach that they did not agree with them or with the affected economic sectors.

Even the Madrid regional government has said it will appeal to the Constitutional Court. The Spanish Confederation of Commerce also understands that the Executive should have counted on their contributions before approving the decree.

“The business sector is willing to continue contributing to the boost that the Spanish economy needs, but for that it needs a stable framework and clear support from the Administration,” claimed the CEOE business association.

President Pedro Sánchez justifies these saving regulations by Spain’s commitment to the European Union to reduce gas consumption by 7% in the midst of an energy crisis, a product of geopolitical tensions with Russia due to the invasion and war in Ukraine.

The decree orders the lighting to be turned off after 10 p.m., except for the ornamental lighting of monuments, a measure that is rejected by those who consider that it will reduce the safety of the streets, harm trade, especially in the summer tourist season.

Although the first day of savings went smoothly, there were criticisms from small merchants. “Turning off the shop windows leaves a super dark street, they will not see my gender,” explained a manager of a shoe store in the Spanish capital.

Likewise, it rejected the obligation to place automatic doors in air-conditioned premises due to the continuous movement of customers, the price and the insufficient time to install them.

Fines for possible breaches

Local businesses are concerned about the sanctions that could be applied for a possible breach of the savings plan, and they admit the fear of fines.

The measure establishes fines of between 60,000 euros and 100 million euros, depending on the seriousness of the offence. However, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, advanced that there will be a margin to demand compliance with the obligations and temperature limitations, which will be 19 degrees in winter.

The rule does not apply to establishments such as schools, universities, nurseries, health centers, gyms or hospitality businesses and private spaces such as hotel rooms.

The Spanish Association of Shopping Centers and Parks affirms that the sector “has been investing for a long time in the improvement of its facilities and in the application of sustainability policies”.

with EFE