During his visit to Madrid, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, spoke of the importance of Spain for his country’s trade and thanked the amount of direct investment that Spain has injected into the South American country in the last three years. The President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez celebrated Boric’s arrival as the beginning of the “renewed relationship” between the European Union and Latin America, ahead of the EU-CELAC summit.

For the Chilean president, relations between Europe and Latin America “have deepened under the leadership of Pedro Sánchez”, the president of the Spanish Government.

His words revealed how much the South American country values ​​the relationship with the European country, which recently received the pro tempore presidency of the Council of the European Union for the second half of 2023.

In the meetings of both leaders, three agreements were signed: one on cybersecurity, another on audiovisual production and the last one related to historical memory.

Spain and Chile share the desire to work together to give a definitive boost to the establishment of a renewed relationship between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean. This is how we will highlight it in Brussels at the next EU-CELAC Summit. Welcome, @GabrielBoric.



The first of them seeks to have an exchange of knowledge to make cyberspace a safer scenario, focused mainly on the areas legislative, police, strategic, technical and scientific information and communication technologies (ICT).

In a section that aims to enrich and exalt the culture of both countries, an agreement was also signed for film and audiovisual co-production, which aims to create dual-nationality audiovisual projects.

"Spain is Europe's third largest investor in Chile and we hope to further increase this, not only in the exchange of raw materials, but also in technology transfer, knowledge, culture and production chain." President @GabrielBoric.



“We have finalized the signing of three agreements and a declaration that will bring benefits for both countries, a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperationan international administrative agreement on film, audiovisual and cultural co-productionand a protocol for cooperation between the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory of Spain and the Museum of Human Rights Memory in Chile, of which we are deeply proud,” said Boric at the joint press conference with Pedro Sánchez.

At the press conference, the Chilean president recalled some important figures in the bilateral relationship, such as the 3,422 million dollars of commercial exchange in 2022 and the foreign direct investment from Spain to Chile that was estimated at 17,000 million dollars until 2021, as the cut-off date, which placed Spain as the third largest investor in Europe in Chile.

With EFE and local media