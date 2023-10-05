Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care networks in the United States, and union negotiators for 75,000 medical workers failed in contract negotiations that led to the largest health care strike ever experienced in the country’s health care sector. How was arrive to this situation?

From Wednesday, October 4, until next Saturday, thousands of employees in the health sector in the United States paralyzed their activities, demanding better salaries and more hiring of personnel.

An earlier marathon round of contract negotiations ended without an agreement with employees of Kaiser Permanente, the operator of 39 hospitals and more than 700 doctor offices.

The contracts of employees ranging from nursing staff to dieticians, receptionists, optometrists and pharmacists expired last September without reaching an improvement agreement with the company.

The care centers most affected by the Kaiser work stoppage are in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and the District of Columbia, although the company assured that its hospitals and emergency departments remain open, staffed by doctors and “medical workers.” contingency”, mainly.

Nurse Juan Retana, who participates in the demonstrations accompanying the strike, stated that “they are not treating us well. We worked during the pandemic, in difficult times and now we are understaffed, underpaid. “They don’t give us what we need to care for our patients properly.”

The largest number of workers involved in a health care work stoppage was 53,000 in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, making the current shutdown the largest in history, with more than 20,000 additional workers. .

With Reuters and EFE