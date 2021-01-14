The siege of the US Congress on January 6, carried out by the followers of Donald Trump, has cost the tycoon the support of a large part of the business community and threatens the future of his businesses once he leaves the White House. What else is at stake?

The assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2020 not only took its toll on President Donald Trump, but on businessman Donald Trump.

The shaking that caused the siege of the Capitol has the US president on the verge of a second impeachment, accused of instigating the riots that left five people dead. But in the business field, the consequences will be seen by the New York tycoon once he gives up the position.

The blocking that several social networks made of their personal accounts was immediately added by the Professional Golf Association (PGA) of the United States, which will not play its 2022 championship at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey because doing so would be “harmful” for your brand.

Many other firms followed suit, including the New York City Administration, which announced the suspension of all contracts with the Trump Organization.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to prevent the constitutional transfer of power,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, at a press conference.

“New York City is not going to be associated in any way with these unforgivable events and we are going to take immediate action to end all contracts with the Trump Organization,” added the Democratic politician.

New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists. We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021

In an unprecedented event, a cascade of companies from all sectors have condemned the attitude of the US president and put his eventual return to the business world on the ropes.

Banks also withdraw their support for Trump

Deutsche Bank, the bank most used in recent decades by Trump, decided that it will no longer do business with him, not without first clarifying that it will do so once the president repays a loan of more than 300 million dollars that he owes to the entity and that must be paid in the coming years.

Signature Bank, another bank in which Trump has personal accounts, and which helped him finance his golf course in Florida, also decided to sever relations with the outgoing president.

“We believe that the appropriate thing would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which would be in the best interest of our nation and Americans,” the bank said in a statement.

But the victim is not only the president. In recent days, a long list of companies has said they will suspend donations to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

These include AT&T, Mastercard, American Express, Marriott, Dow, Morgan Stanley and Blue Cross Blue Shield, which reacted to what they see as an attack on the democratic system.

