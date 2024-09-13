Central Bank released the IBC-Br this Friday (13.Sep); index helps in decisions about interest rates

THE IBC-Br (Central Bank Economic Activity Index) fell 0.41% in July 2024 compared to the previous month. Considering the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) preview, the data was released this Friday (September 13, 2024).

The indicator came out better than the financial market had indicated. The median of agents consulted by Poder360 indicated a 0.7% retraction.

GDP Preview

The IBC-Br measures the evolution of economic activity and assists the Central Bank in making decisions about possible changes to the Selic, the basic interest rate. The index considers information about the level of activity in industry, commerce and services, and agriculture, in addition to the volume of taxes.

However, the official indicator of the economy’s performance is the GDP, the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, calculated by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Brazil’s GDP accelerated and grew 1.4% in the 2nd quarter compared to the 1st quarter, in the seasonally adjusted series. In nominal values, the Brazilian economy generated R$2.9 trillion from May to June.

The IBGE released the result on September 3. It was above what was expected by financial market agents. Analysts’ projections indicated that growth would be 0.7% to 1.2% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous one.

Gross Domestic Product is the sum of everything the country produced in a given period. It is one of the most important indicators of an economy’s performance.

A higher GDP in 2024 would help the government reach the zero deficit target in relation to the indicator proposed by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm). The more Brazil produces, the more room there is for spending to be lower compared to economic growth.