Economy, the planet in the midst of economic polycrisis

“Uncertainty” it is the word that recurs the most in the forecasts of the most important international organizations. A historian of the caliber of Adam Tooze of Columbia University reconfirmed this trend in the Financial Times arguing that “we are absolutely in the midst of a historical period of “polycrisis” that generates insecurity”. The word “uncertainty”, according to some observers, appears five times in the forecasts of the European Commission, as many as 30 times in those of the IMF and around 100 in the OECD ones. Now the economic trends show a new cooling of the economy. According to the OECD, the global economy will grow by 2.3% in 2023, against 3.1% in 2022. Without forgetting China, which will grow little but will grow (+5.5%), the most significant slowdowns ( +0.5%) should concern the United States and Europe. But what are the “boulders” that are holding back the world? Basically “only” seven but very heavy.

Economy, the boulders holding back the planet

Inflation. Much of the world was unaccustomed to it, but inflation is currently the main enemy of international institutions. “The number one priority continues to be the fight against inflation. We will not be able to sustain economic growth without restoring price stability.” tell the number one of the large organizations that regulate economic processes. Although there has been a slight slowdown in the United States (7.7%) and Europe (10%) the level of inflation is still very high. Philip Lane, chief economist of the ECB is convinced that “the “peak” could be near, even if prices will remain high in 2023 and 2024″. The markets are expecting it and the operations on interest rates by the banks could cause even a recession in some countries (including Italy).

Economy, the recession could affect many countries

Recession. Even if at the beginning many “hasty” economists imagined a black autumn, the reality was in this sense more benevolent both in the old continent and in the USA. But all observers agree in indicating a slowdown of the economy also in the next year and a technical recession for Europe. The latest indications from the OECD were also in this sense. Climate and energy crisis is another delicate and risky issue. The EU intends to accelerate to abandon fossil fuels given the high bill caused by dependence on Soviet gas. Again according to the OECD, energy expenditure is equal to 17.7% of GDP, a level never seen for some time and which has favored inflationary pressures. But the risk of climate change is also another, namely that of the development of new pandemics, among which the outbreaks of cholera in many countries stand out.

Economy, the war in Ukraine is another big boulder

Ukraine. The midterm elections in America and the war in Ukraine, above all, represent two geopolitical risks. The results of the first certainly lowered the risk of ungovernability of the US Congress but the the ongoing and disastrous conflict has created crises in the raw materials and energy markets in Europe above all. Debt. 226 trillion euros is the figure reached by world debt in 2021. Over 250% of global GDP. Until the ECB, under the leadership of Mario Draghi, bought large quantities of government bonds with rates in negative territory, the problem in the euro area seemed to have been overcome. Now, increases in rates on total debt become a new and heavy risk.

Economy, China growing with some question marks

China. From restrictions to the easing of anti-Covid measures, common sense and above all the value of the economy have decreased the instability of the Chinese economy. Forecasts for the Chinese economy are the best of the rest of the world, +5.5%, even if the speculative bubble on the real estate market remains a heavy question mark. Shadow banking and cryptocurrencies. Everyone already knew about the risks of these sectors but what is worrying is what remains in the shadows, all the assets, outside the financial statements of the banking institutions. Economic deterioration, central banks indicate, could accelerate the risk of real estate or financial product bubbles. Regarding cryptocurrencies, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned that there is €65 billion of debt hidden in foreign exchange transactions off the bank’s balance sheet. Finally, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, recalled the collapse of cryptocurrency platforms such as FTX. And it seems it’s not over yet.

