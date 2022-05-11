During his visit to Oman, Russia’s foreign minister dismissed moves by Europe and other nations to place an embargo on Russian oil and gas imports as part of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, from Germany they report stable gas import volumes, despite the announcement by the Russian oil company Gazprom of a slight reduction in shipments to Europe.

While in Europe the dilemma continues regarding the possibility of an embargo on oil imports from Russia, in Moscow they seem to dismiss the threats and instead aspire to consolidate trade relations with current partners, mostly outside the West.

“We have enough buyers for our energy resources and we will work with them. Let the West pay much more than it paid the Russian Federation and explain to its population why it should get poorer,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said from Oman. .

Lavrov’s words come in the midst of the debate within the European Union to achieve a consensus that will gradually lead to an embargo on Russian oil that will allow them to reduce their dependence on this energy source.

However, the measure has run into opposition from countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, two dependent on high percentages of Russian gas and oil imports, which have supported their denial of the damage that this could cause to their economy.

“The European Union’s proposal on oil sanctions against Russia would destroy the Hungarian economy and does not offer a solution to the huge problems it would create for Hungary,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Gazprom reported a reduction in gas flows to Europe

On the other hand, Lavrov’s comments occur in the face of a rise in oil and gas prices, after Ukraine announced the interruption of the flow of Russian gas passing through its territory, arguing security reasons.

“The actions of the occupiers led to the interruption of gas transit through the Sojranivka connection point,” the GTSOU company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Reuters news agency, it is believed that a third of the gas that is sent to Europe passes through this interconnection. Gazprom, the Russian oil company, announced on May 11 that gas flows to Europe were reduced from 95.8 million cubic meters to 72 million cubic meters.

However, the German energy regulator reported that after the announcement, gas imports show stable volumes.

Ukraine, an economy hit by war

As the confrontation progresses – which today, May 11, reached 77 days – various economic problems arise within Ukraine.

According to the French agency AFP, the International Labor Organization (ILO) has stated that the country has lost a third of its jobs as a result of the war.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko indicated from Marrakech, where the representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are meeting, that his nation would suffer a contraction of 45% due to the conflict, one day after the organization estimated a 30% drop.

With Reuters and AFP