Joe Biden, president of the United States, along with Antony Blinken, secretary of state, and Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of National Security, during a virtual meeting with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, last March. KEVIN LAMARQUE / Reuters

The relationship between Mexico and Washington becomes entangled with less than three weeks to go before the visit announced by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. The latest blow to the bilateral agenda has been a qualitative change in the tone used by Andrés Manuel López Obrador to demand that the Joe Biden Administration suspend the supposed economic support to some civil organizations. “They are taking time,” the president urged, referring to the support of the USAID cooperation agency, an independent body linked to the State Department, to NGOs such as Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity. It is the most recent example of relationships that, if the language of diplomacy qualifies as “institutionalized” and “fluid,” are actually undermined by multiple tensions.

Harris will travel to the neighboring country and to Guatemala to address one of the great challenges of the beginning of the Biden era, the migration crisis in Central America. But the border is only one of the open fronts with Washington. Added to that crisis are trade frictions, different criteria on the strategy to fight drug trafficking and security policy, the economic reforms promoted by López Obrador and which concern investors, cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and, now, the allegations of interference.

The president was one of the last leaders to recognize Biden. He did so almost 40 days after the Democrat’s victory, which his opponent, Donald Trump, tried to challenge without evidence. The first meeting between the two, held virtually at the beginning of March, resulted in a deliberately optimistic balance on the part of Mexico, which highlighted a relationship on an equal footing and claimed respect for national sovereignty, one of the government’s mantras. of the so-called Fourth Transformation. However, this overacting has collided with reality and this supposed equal treatment is full of holes, both because of the weight that Washington has in each negotiation and because of some decisions of the Mexican authorities that contravene the regional agenda, especially in economic matters. .

López Obrador achieved a functional relationship with Trump despite ideological differences and now there is an institutionalized relationship, sources from the Ministry of Foreign Relations defend. De facto, the Mexican president bowed to the threats of the United States, complying with its strict immigration guidelines to avoid a tariff war. The change of Administration opened the door to seek a relationship more in line with some values ​​of the Executive of Morena, self-styled on the left. But beyond the general mood of communications, much less explosive than when the Republican magnate occupied the White House, in recent months there have been several clashes and disagreements have ended up surfacing.

“There is a difference between what the two governments would like and the reality on the ground. Both Biden and López Obrador would like to continue with the same Trump scheme, ”says Jorge G. Castañeda, Secretary of Foreign Relations between 2000 and 2003, during the government of Vicente Fox (PAN), now a professor at New York University. According to this scheme, roughly speaking, Mexico was doing its dirty work for the United States, preventing, for example, the entry of migrants. But the Biden government is different. His Administration included important progressive sensibilities and is home to unions, activists, large companies and traditional agencies such as the DEA. All these actors uphold an agenda that has a joint effect: “They do not allow Biden to turn a blind eye to what they consider to be his grievances in Mexico.”

Thus, suddenly, in just two days, last week the United States registered two requirements under the trade agreement with the United States and Canada, the T-MEC. These are two complaints of union corruption and violations of workers’ rights in the states of Guanajuato and Tamaulipas. These types of complaints, Kenneth Smith, chief negotiator of the treaty, reminded EL PAÍS, may imply sanctions in the event that a violation is determined by the defendant country. One of them was presented by the largest American labor union, the Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO, for its acronym in English). And a former leader of that union, Thea Lee, is today the person in charge designated by Biden to monitor the application of the trade agreement. Added to this are the concerns, openly raised on Monday at a meeting between commercial representatives of the three North American countries, generated by López Obrador’s energy reform package. A plan to strengthen state companies such as Pemex or the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) against private initiative, which today is paralyzed in the courts, but which has already had an impact on the investment climate.

The concern is capitalized in the companies of the sector, since Mexico is the main commercial partner of the United States, ahead of China. Behind these decisions, however, there is a definite ideological path. The Mexican president defends that the best foreign policy is domestic policy and, forced by circumstances to a greater diplomatic activity, he always does it in a local key. The defense of sovereignty, an implicit mission of each Government, not only openly marks its legislative agenda, but also its discourse and international relations. That is to say, it is an instrument to confront its adversaries and live in a permanent campaign. “López Obrador is always talking about sovereignty,” recalls Duncan Wood, vice president of the Wilson Center in Washington. In his opinion, this may be a source of structural conflict between the two countries. Mexico filed, for example, last week a complaint about the conditions of migrant workers in the agricultural sector in response to the requirements of the United States. And although the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, describes these problems as “legal impasse”, she attributed them to the private sector and not to the public administrations.

But the bilateral discussions go beyond energy, investment and trade and touch on essential issues such as security. “There are many open fronts such as drug trafficking, which did not interest Trump much,” continues Castañeda. Now the tables have turned. The extradition of former Secretary of Defense Salvador Cienfuegos, detained in Los Angeles and accused by the DEA of links to drug trafficking, ended in borage water once the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office exonerated him of all charges. The decision, which dates back to January, has already contributed to straining relations.

Last week, Juan González, Biden’s envoy for Latin America, met with the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, to address an agenda that includes “reducing arms and narcotics trafficking, reducing violence caused by organized crime, addressing addictions. as a public health problem and attacking the finances of the criminal organizations that operate in the two countries ”.

Foreign Ministry sources acknowledge that the strategy adopted in the past does not work. “During the Peña Nieto government, they arrested the 120 most prominent drug lords, including El Chapo Guzmán. The violence did not stop, so that is not enough ”, they point out. Mexico, they say, now proposes a broader conception of security. González described the meeting as a “productive meeting to build a common vision and joint actions for security.” The good tone of the meeting came, however, preceded by harsh statements from the former US ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, who weeks ago accused López Obrador of passivity in the face of the cartels and of adopting “an attitude of letting go”, which is in itself a very serious problem for Washington.

With a view to the visit of Kamala Harris, which will arrive in Mexico just after the June 6 elections, the Government of the country also presents a series of demands to Washington. In the first place, it maintains the pressure to increase investment in Central America with the aim of alleviating the humanitarian emergency and containing the migratory flow, especially in Honduras and Guatemala. The two administrations have different visions of cooperation, since the United States makes the delivery of public funds dependent on the performance of the beneficiary countries and the use of those resources. In other words, it is a finalist aid. Mexico, on the other hand, is in favor of a direct disbursement.

“Ms. Harris is not going to meet with any civil society group in Mexico. There are many who are looking for her, especially women, but she is not going to do it because she does not want López Obrador to get angry and let Hondurans in, ”warns Castañeda. In addition, the northern border has once again received a huge number of Mexicans. The arrests have their highest levels in three years, more than 320,000 migrants since last October. This is a direct consequence of the crisis resulting from the pandemic, but it also reflects the instability of local economic policy.

Another claim from the López Obrador government has to do with vaccination against covid-19. The northern neighbor, where the immunization campaign is advancing at a forced march and has already covered about 40% of the population, has already lent almost three million doses to Mexico. However, the authorities are seeking greater cooperation. Chancellor Ebrard has been precisely the architect of a strategy dubbed “vaccine diplomacy” that. Apart from Washington, it has obtained support from China, Russia, India and Spain. And to a large extent, his is the credit that all the tensions with the United States have not led to an open clash with Biden as many had predicted.

