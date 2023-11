07:25 File: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. © Eric Risberg / AP

Less than a week after being fired from the company, the founder of ChatGPT returns, but under new terms: a workforce that almost fully supports him, a new board that was changed under his terms and benefits from Microsoft, one of the largest OpenAI investors. The new team includes former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor; former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.