A study published by the Finland-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air claims that Russia has earned $66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports since February 24, the day the invasion of Ukraine began.

The demand continues. During the first two months since the start of the war in Ukraine, Germany was the largest buyer of Russian energy, said a research group at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The organization claims that Russia earned some $66.5 billion from fuel exports. The report is based on data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines, and estimates based on historical monthly trade.

According to the report, Germany paid Russia some 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war in Ukraine.

About a third of the gas needed by the European Union is supplied by Russia. AFP – ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Germany refused to provide its figures.

Claudia Kemfert, an energy expert at the German Institute for Economic Research, who was not involved in the study, said the figures were close given the recent rise in fossil fuel prices. Last year alone, Germany paid around 100 billion euros in total for oil, coal and gas imports.

Germany declined to provide its own figures and comment on the study, saying these would have to come from the companies that buy the coal, oil and gas. Germany is one of the countries most criticized for its dependence on fossil fuels from Russia.

The new centre-left Scholz government froze the certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is now seeking alternative energy supplies, in particular for Russian natural gas, which now accounts for 35% of imports. Germany totals.

Italy and China also made large orders to Moscow

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air detailed that the second largest importer of fossil fuels from Russia in the two months since the war was Italy, with 6.9 billion euros, followed by China, with about 6.7 billion euros, approximately.

Oil deliveries from Russia fell 30% during the first three weeks of April, compared to January and February, according to the study. But rising oil and gas prices as a result of the war increase Moscow’s income, which is channeled through state-controlled companies.

For Russia, the European Union accounted for 71% of total oil, gas and coal revenues, worth approximately €44 billion.

