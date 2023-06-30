Online prices for merchandise bearing the insignia of Russia’s Wagner group – a human skull against a black and red background – have skyrocketed since their failed armed riot, as shoppers post five-star reviews in a show of support. to the mercenaries.

The mutiny last week by the Wagner group that never was in Russia cast doubt on the fate of that group’s vast web of military and commercial operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. But, in turn, it reinforced its image in Russia.

At least this is demonstrated by the boom in online sales of products alluding to the mercenary group. In its weekly price reports, e-commerce leader Wildberries compared prices between the periods June 18-25 and June 25-29.

A skull patch that can be sewn to clothing is now selling for 525 rubles from 294 rubles, while a black T-shirt emblazoned with an image of a Wagner fighter holding a violin jumped from 1,236 rubles to 1,650 rubles.

Wagner-linked merchandise has risen in price in recent days. © France 24

Wagner’s fighters, who spearheaded some of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, were cheered by Rostov-on-Don residents on Saturday when they briefly seized control of the southern Russian city.

President Vladimir Putin described his actions as “betrayal” and “a stab in the back.” Since then, people have been buying other badges, such as Wagner logo keychains, T-shirts or flags, according to the online sites.

Masks of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin were also put up for sale in St. Petersburg, along with those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

With Reuters and EFE