Despite the fact that the Western sanctions against Moscow continue for ordering the war against Ukraine and after ending 2022 in red numbers in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Russia reported economic growth in the second quarter of this year and also accumulated a semester positive. Industrial production, agriculture and freight transport boosted the financial dynamism of the Eurasian country.

The world’s largest country has shown a resilient economy after the blows of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing sanctions of the Western bloc in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2020, Russia closed the year in the red and its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 2.7%, a scenario that was replicated in many large economies that were affected by mandatory closures under containment measures.

Industrial production, agriculture and the transport of goods boosted the dynamism of the Eurasian country. © France 24 English

In 2021, it recovered from that blow and Moscow proudly revealed positive data for its economy when it ended the year with a positive 5.6%.

However, the red slipped back in 2022, the same year it invaded Ukraine and its Western detractors banded together to stifle Russian finances.

For this 2023, it seemed that the panorama was going to be similar and the first three months of the year the nation registered a contraction of 1.8%, compared to the same period of 2022.

But in a drastic turn, it achieved an expansion of 4.6% and thus dodged the dreaded technical recession, which economists define as the accumulation of two quarters with a contraction in GDP.

with EFE