The agreement that allows the departure of grains, such as wheat and barley, through Ukrainian ports, dates from July last year and expires on May 18, after having been extended before it expired last March. Russia has been reluctant to extend it because it demands that barriers to its food and fertilizer shipments be removed, which, although not subject to sanctions, are affected by restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

#Economy #Russia #demands #eliminate #obstacles #exports #extend #agreement #Ukrainian #grains