Vladimir Putin’s government acknowledges that Russia is in the throes of its worst crisis in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions following the start of the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that however attempts to isolate the country from the world economy “will fail”.

The start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, also marked the beginning of a mass business exodus led by the West as a strategy to “drown” the economy of the ex-Soviet nation.

After taking capital control measures in retaliation for the sanctions, making it almost impossible for foreign investors to sell their assets, the Kremlin has called on companies to reconsider withdrawing from the country.

“I want to individually address foreign companies from these stands, those who are still thinking of leaving (…). Russia remains open to constructive dialogue,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday, April 7.

The official added that they respect “the work and effort they invested in projects in our territory. But if they are forced to leave, their companies have to continue their activities, because our citizens are working there. Protecting your interests is our priority.”

“The worst crisis in three decades”

Vladimir Putin’s government acknowledges that Western economic pressure has triggered the worst economic crisis in three decades, since the fall of the Soviet Union.

In effect, Western sanctions have already isolated Russia from the global financial network and have left several of its major banks without access to the Swift international banking messaging system, while some have already begun to reject shipments of Russian oil, which intensifies the financial blow on Moscow.

In response, the Kremlin, which estimates the number of sanctions that have been imposed against it at 6,000, has suggested that it may even nationalize assets held by Western investors who decide to leave.

“People’s standard of living cannot depend on the whims of foreign politicians,” the prime minister said.

