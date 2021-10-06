The former employee of the multinational, France Haugen, declared before the United States Senate that Facebook prioritizes its profits over the benefit of the people. France 24 reviews the numbers of the technology giant that is going through one of its lowest hours in terms of its image.

When a former Facebook worker reported to a US Senate subcommittee that the company “repeatedly misleads” the public about the harmful effects of its platforms, what she did was put her finger on a long-standing sore: the power of multinationals about the information of its users.

In her testimony before the Senate, Frances Haugen stressed that during the time she was working at Facebook she realized a “devastating truth”: that the multinational is hiding information from the public and governments.

The same founder of the technology, Mark Zuckerberg, defended himself against the accusations through his personal account. “At the core of these allegations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That is simply not true. “





But what earnings is Frances Haugen talking about? Here’s a review:

In 2020, this company generated revenues of almost $ 86 billion, the vast majority coming from advertisers. Of that total, around a third are profits, which were up 58% compared to the previous year.

The number of active users per day was 1,840 million at the end of 2020, a figure that in the second quarter of 2021 had already risen to 1,910 million users.

France 24 © France 24

The company’s stock on Wall Street, meanwhile, recovered by more than 2% after plummeting around 5% the day before. However, in the last year, the security has appreciated by almost 30%.

Both Facebook – with its linked social networks Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger – as well as Twitter and Alphabet – Google’s parent company – have enjoyed a notable boom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With EFE, Reuters