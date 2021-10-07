Mitch McConnell, leader of the Senate Republicans, announced in a statement that his party would be willing to suspend the debt ceiling until December on the condition that the Democrats submit it to the Upper House, which would prevent the United States from incurring in a suspension of payments on October 18.

Unresolved debt. Democrats sought to suspend the US debt ceiling until December 2022 in the context of the campaign for the legislative elections in November next year, but the situation is pushing them to the limit earlier than expected.

McConnell conditions Democrats to use a process known as reconciliation to increase the debt limit without Republican votes. But Democrats argue that this method is cumbersome and there is no time for it.

“This will discuss the Democrats’ excuses for the time shortage they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass independent legislation on debt cap through reconciliation,” McConnell said in a statement. “There are not many options if they are going to be so irresponsible. There isn’t much time left to do it through reconciliation, ”President Joe Biden responded.

Inflation is increasing dramatically. Now is not the time to raise the debt ceiling. It is time to stop burdening future generations with endless debt. pic.twitter.com/wu8LpmNZGR – María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) September 29, 2021



The debt ceiling takes the United States to the limit from time to time and is because the government spends much more money than it gets through federal taxes. “This is an urgent matter. It must be resolved immediately. The Treasury will exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18. After that time, we expect the Treasury to stay with very limited cash that would run out quickly, ”United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen declared last week.

“The United States simply cannot stop paying the debt because the US Treasury market is the foundation of our financial system domestically and globally, and the default is going to cause lasting damage to the credibility of the United States with investors and financial markets around the world, ”said Jane Fraser, Citigroup director.

Biden said Democrats are considering a change in the Senate’s obstructionist rules to urgently pass the lifting of the nation’s debt limit and prevent a default. Getting rid of this obstructionist rule could reduce the traditional gap of 60 votes for approval to 50. Currently the Senate is divided between 50 and 50, Vice President Kamala Harris can end the debate with her vote, allowing the Democrats to win this political contest with dangerous economic repercussions.

What is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is legislation that gives the government authority to request credits or bonds as long as they do not exceed the established amount, currently the amount is at 22 trillion dollars, but the country’s debt reaches 28.4 trillion .

If the debt ceiling is not increased and a consensus is reached, the local and global economic consequences would be catastrophic, considering that this debt ceiling is the global reference for indebtedness and on which many payments to government programs and operations depend.

With EFE and AP.