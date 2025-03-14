He Government of Spain He has officially assumed that he is not able to fulfill the commitments acquired with the European Union to maintain the claim of the fifth section of the recovery plan, transformation and resilience linked to the pandemic, the so -called funds … Next Generation. Therefore, as confirmed by the European Commission to ABC, the executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez has requested an extension of one month of the term, until April 11, in what is an amendment to his request for said funds, formalized on December 20, 2024.

The limit initially set by the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin) was March 21, two months after the technical review of the plan was approved. However, the Spanish Executive is not able to meet all the milestones and objectives set by Brussels, 84 in total.

And that’s not all. As is known, the fifth payment requested by Spain last December amounted to 25,000 million euros between subsidies and loans, almost 15% of the total funds assigned to Spain: 9,100 million gross (8,000 million net) corresponding to subsidies and 16,000 million in loans (15.9 billion net), as reported then La Moncloa. The initial payment application included the requirement to meet 71 milestones and objectives corresponding to subsidies and 13 to loans.

“We continue working”

As ABC, the Minister of Economy, has learned, Carlos bodyhas decided to differentiate the request from both payments, so that the 16,000 million in loans are claimed on April 11, regardless of the more than 9,000 corresponding to subsidies. Commission sources recognize that, indeed, there are milestones and objectives linked to loans and other subsidies. Thus, Economy is able to claim the second payment at the beginning of the summer. Officially, sources from the Ministry consulted by this newspaper were limited to explaining that “we continue working with the European Commission in the evaluation.”

The taxation of the fuels or the situation of the interim, two of the matters that the Executive is unable to comply with

In the background, as this newspaper has been counting in detail, there are the problems of the Government of Spain to achieve the parliamentary support necessary to carry out the reforms. Already in January, Pedro Sánchez brought to Parliament a Omnibus decree that included some of the measures required by Brussels, such as the new taxation of diesel. However, the opposition of Junts and Podemos, in addition to that of the PP and Vox, prevented its approval. Since then, and asked about this newspaper, none of the four games states that it has changed position. The fiscal increase provides an increase of 11.4 cents per liter to diesel (VAT included) to equate it with gasoline. This is only one of the government affairs that are pending approval in Parliament and that accumulate in the absence of support. The last, the need to increase investment in defense to place Spain in the commitments of the European Union and NATO in the new world geostrategic stage after the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.

The interim

European Commission sources indicate another issue as relevant so that Spain can fulfill its part: the situation of the interim, which in Spain exceed 750,000 in the public sector. Last July, Brussels opened a file to Spain for not resolving discriminatory conditions in the hiring of these types of workers, and did so through a second letter in which the Government urges the government to be correctly incorporated into national legislation the 1999 European Directive that prohibits the discrimination of workers with a certain duration. This was the second time that the EU was positioned in favor of granting more rights to this group. The Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE) ruled last June in favor of transforming interim officials into fixed officials who accumulate temporary contracts in fraud of law. A ruling radically contrary to the doctrine of the Supreme Court.

According to the internal data of the Treasuryonce Spain receives the 25,000 million of the fifth disbursement -if it finally manages to meet the milestones and objectives -, the country will have obtained a total of 56,000 million euros in transfers, which represents 70 percent of the total planned total, and 16,000 million in loans, approximately 20% of the total.

Although it is Minister Carlos Corpora who personally carries the relationship with the European Commissionthe Ministry of the Presidency and the Treasury, with Félix Bolaños and María Jesús Montero, are also involved. All of them, and the president of the Government for elevation, have responsibility in compliance or not of the aforementioned requirements and, by extension, of the arrival of the fifth payment of the Next Generation. However, and given the event that the necessary parliamentary support to fulfill some of them is not achieved, in the Treasury they explained to ABC a couple of weeks ago they trust that Brussels “be sensitive” and understand what the will of the Government is: “Nothing is written in stone and the fourth payment was not complete and then recovered.”

On March 14, 2025, the Government has no budgets, seeks without apparent success to increase investment in defense and just requested an extension to comply with Brussels and receive more European funds. Time runs against him and there are 25,000 million euros at stake.