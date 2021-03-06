The health crisis caused by Covid-19 has aggravated the intermittent shortage that the Caribbean country has always suffered, where, for its citizens, replacing what is spent or broken is not an option.

Luis García is 59 years old. For 15 years he has been cleaning and restoring their splendor to cauldrons, pots and pans so blackened and covered with layers of residue that in any other country they would have gone straight to the trash. But not in Cuba.

In the inner courtyard of an old house in Old Havana, between beams that precariously support the structure of the building and under the cheeky gaze of a cat, Luis leaves them as new with fire, water and polishing machine.

“It is a way of fighting, of seeking an honest life and of helping the people who cannot buy many cauldrons, the economy is not enough,” Luis told the EFE agency, while he set fire to a pot to loosen the fat embedded after years of use.

Luis García, 59 years old, cleans cauldrons in Havana, Cuba EFE – Yander Zamora

Cleaning cauldrons, refilling lighters or repairing umbrellas are jobs that would seem almost unthinkable elsewhere. But in Cuba these essential elements are given a second chance.

Household goods and household goods are highly valued among Cubans, and difficult to obtain. The progressive deterioration of the different manufacturing industries on the island has made local production increasingly absent from the store shelves, replaced by expensive imported products of questionable quality.

The State has a monopoly on businesses and due to the shortage of foreign exchange and the international blockade, which has diminished its ability to import products, today it is not able to respond to the demand for a myriad of everyday items, from light bulbs to umbrellas.

For years, and especially in the last decade, the illegal market has covered these shortcomings. But now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a flight limitation is in force that affects the countries where hundreds of Cubans usually travel – known as “mules” – to buy the products they resell on the island, such as Mexico or Panama. .

The infinite lives of a lighter

Another classic example of reuse ad infinitum are lighters or lighters, called in Cuba “fosforeras”. Marcel Lescan, 43, is the “matchbox filler” for La Copa, a busy commercial area in the Miramar neighborhood in western Havana.

IMAGE Marcel, a matchmaker, works on a street on March 3, 2021, in Havana (Cuba). EFE – Yander Zamora

There Lescan has his cart, in which he works protected by a parasol and offers services ranging from 5 to 25 pesos (between 20 cents and a dollar). His most common task is to fill or repair the classic non-reusable lighters.

“For these things you have to be born. Now I put a mechanical engineer here and he doesn’t do all these things to me, nor does he know where the gas goes, I just see and touch the ‘phosphor’ I know what he has”, he assures .

There are endless items such as prized umbrellas or parasols, or eyeglass frames, and even mattresses, which in Cuba will always have someone to repair them. Because on the Caribbean island nothing is thrown away.

With EFE