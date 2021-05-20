The broad rebound in commodity prices has allowed South America, a region hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and suffocated by its battered public accounts, to take a breather.

Not all of it is bad news for one of the regions hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, at least in economic terms. Good commodity prices have given several of the South American countries a break.

This region provides the world with a wide range of ‘commodities’, ranging from agricultural, such as soybeans or meat, to those most necessary for the manufacture of technology and infrastructure, such as lithium, copper or iron ore.

The value of these raw materials has soared in recent months, due, among other things, to the fact that the mitigation of the pandemic boosted global demand, which had lagged at the beginning of the crisis, when the supply of products.

Countries that ‘celebrate’ the price spike

The rise in prices has injected a good dose of optimism into the ailing economies of Argentina and Brazil, two important granaries, mainly soybeans, whose price seems to have no ceiling after increasing 90% in the last year.

China has been increasing imports of grain, as well as construction metals, especially iron ore, mainly from Brazil.

Other countries such as Peru and Chile, large metal suppliers, have also benefited, including copper, whose price on the London Metal Exchange has been at record highs in recent weeks.

But not only China launched itself in the search for ‘commodities’. Most of the world’s countries have embarked on a recovery, thanks in part to significant fiscal and monetary stimulus packages that have been accompanied by increased investment in infrastructure.

In addition, there is a growing process of decarbonization, which goes through a reduction in fossil fuels, the commitment to renewable energies and the electrification of vehicles, as explained to EFE by Paschoal Paione, portfolio manager and specialist in raw materials at Garin Investimentos.

The move towards the green economy has driven the search for basic metals (such as aluminum, copper and nickel) and others such as rare earths or lithium, of which Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world.

With EFE