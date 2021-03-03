This Tuesday, March 2, 2021, protests broke out across the country after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar in the illegal market, a sign of a deepening of its multiple crises.

In October 2019, protests broke out against the Government of Lebanon due to the deep economic crisis, which generated an institutional tumble from which it has not yet recovered. The situation worsened in 2020, both due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a deadly explosion in the port of its capital Beirut, in August 2020.

The crisis has led to almost half of the population of the small country of six million people living below the poverty line. Its debt is equivalent to 170% of the Gross Domestic Product and is one of the highest in the world.

However, it was the collapse of its currency against the dollar to historic levels that broke the camel’s back and led to thousands of protesters blocking roads in Beirut, as well as in Tripoli and Sidon, some with burning tires.

This depreciation means that the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 Lebanese pounds, which before the 2019 demonstrations took place was equivalent to 450 dollars, today costs only around 67 dollars, that is, six times less.

Unprecedented devaluation

In the illegal market, the dollar traded this Tuesday for a few minutes at a record 10,000 Lebanese pounds. At the previous record last July, the dollar was sold for 9,900 pounds on the parallel market. The little-used official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar.

The collapse of the local currency has two main consequences: a sharp increase in prices due to its high dependence on imports and the loss of purchasing power. The prices of the family basket in 2020 soared 146%, but the food subgroup alone quadrupled in value.

Amid a desperate need for foreign exchange, international donors have said they will only help the country if reforms are implemented to combat widespread corruption.

With AP, Reuters and EFE