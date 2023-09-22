Dozens of employees demonstrated this Friday, September 22, in front of the American giant’s main French store in Paris to demand a salary increase in line with inflation, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15, the brand’s flagship product.

Like every year and despite the torrential rain, the line of customers eager to purchase the latest version of the iPhone extended even before the opening of the Apple Store Opera, the American giant’s main French store.

But this time they were met with an unusual welcome. A group of workers gathered on the first of two days of strike to demand salary increases to compensate for inflation, coinciding with the market launch of the new smartphone.

The inter-union Apple Retail France (made up of members of the CGT, Unsa, CFDT and Cidre-CFTC unions) called for a strike without blockades in the twenty stores that the company has in the French country.

“Our main demands include a 7% pay increase for all employees,” said a member of Apple’s technical support team. “When you make 24 billion (dollars) in profits in the next to last fiscal quarter and 20 billion in the previous one, you can expect the company to be really benevolent, not just in words,” he added.

The company offered a 4.5% increase, union leaders said. The AFP agency assured that, despite the demonstrations, sales were not interrupted.

This is the latest headache for the tech giant in France after it was forced to stop selling its iPhone 12 model earlier this month due to above-threshold radiation.