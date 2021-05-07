The Government wants to make clear its commitment to the new generation of 5G mobile telephony, called to revolutionize not only telecommunications but also the industrial sector. The Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has transferred to the companies a series of measures to boost the sector, such as lowering the starting price of the auction for the frequencies that 5G will occupy or the rate they pay to RTVE currently to finance the public entity instead of advertising.

Keep reading

#Economy #promises #bill #operators