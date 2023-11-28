Javier Milei met on November 28 with senior US officials in Washington and his economic team did the same with collaborators from the International Monetary Fund, to present his plan to remodel the country’s foreign policy and with which he seeks to end the economic crisis. .

During his stay at the White House this Tuesday, the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, was not received by President Joe Biden. He also did not have a face-to-face meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund. However, he called his visit “excellent.”

Instead of the head of the White House, the newly elected Argentine president met with National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and with Juan González, principal director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere.

“We talked about the economic and social conditions in Argentina right now,” the far-right libertarian who will take office on December 10 said in brief comments to reporters.

Milei won the election promising radical reforms such as dollarization and “shock” austerity to fix the Argentine economy. Inflation is close to 150%, foreign exchange reserves are in the red and a recession is looming.

Meanwhile, its foreign policy is pro-US and pro-Israel, with a colder stance toward its main trading partners, Brazil and China. He also vowed not to join the China-led BRICS trade group.

Despite his closeness with former President Donald Trump, Javier Milei did not meet with the Republican in the United States, whom he has nevertheless invited to visit Buenos Aires.

The IMF, key in the meetings

Once he takes office, Javier Milei will have it on his shoulders to manage the $44 billion loan that the IMF made to his country to repay a failed $57 billion program negotiated by Mauricio Macri in 2018.

Argentina is by far the largest global debtor to the Washington-based lender, whose main shareholder is the United States. The fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said earlier that she would meet Milei at the entity’s headquarters, but the meeting did not take place.

Milei’s economic advisers, Nicolás Posse and Luis Caputo, met with the IMF’s number two, Gita Gopinath, and other fund officials, he said in a separate statement.

“They discussed the country’s complex challenges and plans to urgently strengthen stability and lay the foundation for more sustainable growth,” the IMF said in a statement. Milei and Georgieva had already held a virtual meeting in previous days.

In first call w/ President-elect @JMilei today, we discussed the significant challenges for #Argentina‘s economy & the decisive policy actions needed. The IMF is committed to supporting efforts to durably reduce inflation, improve public finances, & raise private-sector-led growth. pic.twitter.com/xWd0PfjHf7 — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) November 25, 2023



Georgieva told the Reuters news agency in an interview that the IMF was “very interested” in supporting Argentina and that the country could be a candidate to receive a relatively small amount of additional financing through a trust fund for middle-income countries.

During his campaign, Milei promised to dollarize South America’s second-largest economy, although he appears to have put that on the back burner as he seeks to reverse a deep fiscal deficit and control inflation. However, she has stuck to her promises that she will radically change the Central Bank’s mandate.

With Reuters and EFE