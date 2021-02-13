Among the important businessmen who tend to frequent Minister Guzmán There is a certainty: the economic team is preparing a package of measures to help the goals set in this year’s budget, characterized as the “guiding principle”, to be achieved. Nobody gives a pledge about what it is about, but they would be called to surprise as Sergio Massa’s initiative so that employees and retirees who earn up to $ 150,000 and then much less for those who go between $ 150,000 and $ 200,000 of gross salary stop paying earnings.

According to these sources, the government believes that Massa’s measure will help to whiten the labor market where it has grown to informality. The businessmen raised discomfort at the idea of ​​suspending the reduction of the corporate income tax rate, in order to pay for the cost of the measure, which in Economics they estimate at $ 42 billion. But there they stopped them with the fact that the 30 to 25% reduction promised by Macri had already been set aside when the economic emergency was voted.

The AFIP would be preparing one of those measures which points to the claim in the meeting of the Casa Rosada with the CEOs about the magnitude that informality has taken. It would be an on-line control of billing in different links of the production chains. At the meeting at the Casa Rosada, high informality was a common complaint. It was started by Claudio Drescher, from the textile business, noting that it has grown in 2020 and that in its sector it reaches 50%. And then Mario Ravettino joined him, by the refrigerators and the representatives of the supermarkets, who placed it in many cases at 75%.

At that meeting, the intervention of Teddy Karagozian was discussed a posteriori, a leader in the textile industry, who mentioned the lack of coordination with the Central Bank when requesting dollars for imports. Karagozian added that he had never been invited by the previous government to the Bicentennial Museum and even risked that he understood how to be careful with dollars. Last Tuesday he was visited at his plant in Tucumán by the President. Alberto Fernández arrived in the middle of a storm and toured the plant that produces 100% more than October 2019 with the new machines. And he promised Karagozian to visit his Monte Caseros factory in Corrientes. He says he will multiply the production of the Ciudadela media and various fabrics by ten in a plant that has just been expanded by 16,000 square meters. Will it help lower prices? Clothing rose 60% last year when inflation was 36.1%.

“Vaccinate and grow”, they affirm that it is the new slogan of the Government. Will it be the electoral workhorse? Among the laboratories they were surprised by the version circulated by some Casa Rosada officials, pointing out that the lower doses of Russian vaccines are due to the “bad press” in Argentina about Sputnik. They add that it would have reached the ears of the Kremlin, which preferred to allocate doses promised to Buenos Aires to other allies.

Before the meeting of Alberto Fernández with the field last Wednesday, those businessmen wanted to know if the threat of raising withholdings by the President was true. In Economics they were very emphatic in pointing out that it was not necessary and that they were not going to apply them. Simply, because the combination of a greater volume of harvest thanks to the timely and recent rains together with firm international prices, improves the collection by withholdings between 7 to 9% something that was not foreseen in the Budget.

HolaVeggie was born from the initiative of Eliana Curcio, an accountant at the UBA who specialized in Environmental Management and Axel Laban Arzubi, dedicated to Digital Marketing. But the mentor of this subscription meal system, which reflects the new trends in food that predominates in young people, was the Dutchman Mark Ramondt: angel investor, entrepreneur and founding member of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Argentina (ASEA). The platform has a slightly original operation: the person subscribes to a plan and once a week they send him a box with fresh ingredients in the exact quantity and recipes so that he can cook a number of meals in 30 minutes. The business is based on the elimination of almost all intermediaries, acquiring directly at the source of origin. Launched in the middle of the pandemic in July 2020 HolaVeggie closed the year with 3,600 plant-based meals, and with that, nearly 1,166 kilos of food waste, the purchase of 100 kilos of plastic and more than 12,000 kilos of carbon emissions were avoided for the savings in freight.

