Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy has stalled and poverty has exploded. Poverty is becoming the other symptom of the coronavirus. A million French people have fallen into poverty since the start of the crisis, according to INSEE. 9.3 million people live on less than 1,063 euros per month, the poverty line. Less income and therefore more calls for solidarity: across the country, requests for RSA have increased by 10% over one year. Among the departments most affected are Corrèze with 16.7% additional requests, and Seine-Saint-Denis, with 11% more requests.

Requests for food aid have exploded with more than 8 million requests registered in September, against 5.5 million in 2019. The figures are expected to increase further before the end of 2020, with further destruction of jobs.