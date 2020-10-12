The Burchardkai, Hamburg’s largest container terminal, is making a loss – a symptom of the port’s location as a whole. Owner HHLA wants to automate the system more, but there is resistance.

A.On the notice board in the building of the Burchardkai container terminal there are two A4 pages in block letters. It describes in detail how the management wants to convert and modernize the HHLA terminal in the coming years – from the point of view of the employees, from whose perspective the installation originates, this process will primarily be at their expense. “Defend the beginnings”, ends the pamphlet, anonymously drawn by a “shadow man” and provided with an old battle slogan: “If the port worker wants it – the whole port stands still.”

At the Burchardkai, Hamburg’s largest container terminal, emotions are building up a lot. The port group HHLA wants to automate the terminal to a greater extent and make the processes for loading containers onto ocean-going vessels and in the opposite direction faster and more efficient. The annual costs on the plant are to be reduced by 50 million euros by 2025. Because the Burchardkai, quasi the heart of the largest German seaport, weakens seriously. The throughput this year is probably only 1.5 million container units (TEU), far from previous highs. Worse still: according to information from WELT AM SONNTAG, the terminal is currently losing at least ten euros with every steel box.

The plant managers are alarmed. Also because the economic weakness is not only affecting Burchardkai, but also because the Port of Hamburg as a whole is struggling more and more. “We have generally recognized for a number of years that there is no longer any significant market growth in Hamburg. The competition for customers is getting tougher, ”said a letter to the employees from the summer. “Due to the annually rising costs with no possibility of increasing prices, our result has already deteriorated significantly in recent years. We are now making losses. “

The model for the modernization of the Burchardkai is the HHLA Terminal Altenwerder, which went into operation in 2002, at that time the most automated container terminal in the world. There are now even more automated systems – but not in Hamburg, but in competing ports such as Rotterdam and Antwerp. “If we do not seriously improve the economic situation of the Burchardkai, we cannot make any further investments in the development of the terminal,” wrote the managing directors. “We will lose customers.”

The example of the French shipping company CMA CGM shows how quickly this can be done nowadays: The world’s third largest liner shipping company, a long-standing customer at Burchardkai, withdrew two important lines there in 2019 and went to competitor Eurogate on the other side of the same port basin. Even the largest German shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd, would not hesitate to move lines from Hamburg to other ports, as the tough price negotiations with HHLA at the end of 2019 showed – although Hapag-Lloyd is part of the city of Hamburg and the shipping company at the Altenwerder terminal is involved.

The management says that the Burchardkai is to be further developed without redundancies. The number of around 1,100 employees is to be reduced through natural fluctuation, early retirement and re-qualifications in other corporate areas. It remains to be seen how many jobs will be lost. From the management’s point of view, however, it is clear that the proportion of personnel costs of around 60 percent of the total costs of the system must be reduced. That should bring the employees more compulsory work – and the abolition of some remuneration from the better years.

HHLA cannot allow itself to be in trouble in the center of the Port of Hamburg

The employees criticize HHLA boss Angela Titzrath and her management for the fact that the lines of CMA CGM were lost and that no more cargo was acquired. “The Burchardkai used to be very successful. Unfortunately, it has been completely run down in recent years, which is not at the expense of our colleagues, ”says Norbert Paulsen, Chairman of the General and Group Works Councils at HHLA. “Ms. Titzrath’s sales strategy in the container segment is incomprehensible.”

For HHLA, which owns two thirds of the city of Hamburg, the situation on Burchardkai is tricky. The group cannot afford to have trouble in the center of the port in these economically difficult times. The board of directors has long been working to develop new sources of income beyond the port of Hamburg. The most important profit maker for HHLA is currently the rail freight subsidiary Metrans with its growing network in Europe. HHLA is also expanding with the port terminals: In September, the group announced the majority takeover of a strategically important terminal in Trieste, northern Italy.

At Burchardkai, on the other hand, progress is being made. “When it comes to the statements made by the management about the technological modernization of the Burchardkai, many things don’t fit together,” says Paulsen. “In the past few years, a lot of money has been spent on technologies that work poorly, for example in the already automated warehouse blocks.”

Even small disruptions at Burchardkai have the potential for far-reaching consequences. In the summer of 2014, container trains to southern Germany were delayed because processing at the terminal had stalled. The employee representatives rejected responsibility for this. The then Hamburg Senator for Economic Affairs, Frank Horch (independent), invited the heads of HHLA and Deutsche Bahn to a crisis meeting at Hamburg City Hall. Rüdiger Grube was head of Deutsche Bahn at the time. He now heads the HHLA Supervisory Board. That could help prevent things from going to the extreme this time.

