Despite U.S. support for the Covid-19 vaccine patent exemption, talks at the World Trade Organization on the matter could take months.

For large pharmaceutical companies that are manufacturing vaccines, patenting is not a solution to the global Covid-19 crisis. For the president of the United States – and those of many other countries -, yes.

The group of Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers of that country (PhRMA), an association that brings together manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, warned that the proposal “will further weaken supply chains and fuel the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines.”

The president of this organization, Stephen Ubl, also warned that this initiative “will sow confusion between public and private partners.”

Micaela Modiano, a European patent attorney, said for her part that she believes “it would set a very bad precedent.” “It is thanks to scientific research that we now have medicines, treatments and vaccines. But this is due to patents, in which companies continue to invest money and you would not have this type of investment if there were no adequate reward for companies,” Held.

After Joe Biden showed his support for the proposal, the European Union also said it was in favor. Individually, countries like France, Spain and Russia, see it convenient, while Germany considers that intellectual property should be protected.

Patent release, a millionaire discussion

The first effect of the United States’ support for the proposal has been felt by large pharmaceutical companies, whose shares have plummeted on the New York Stock Exchange in just two days. Moderna and BioNTech fell 7.5% and 5%, respectively, while Pfizer did so by about 2%.

The major pharmaceutical companies are listed on the New York Stock Exchange © France 24

To highlight the complexity of the production process, Pfizer has said that its vaccine, developed with the German laboratory BioNTech, requires 280 components from 89 different suppliers located in 19 countries.

Moderna said Thursday that its business will not be affected by a possible suspension of patents, although like the other pharmaceutical companies it doubts that the measure can help improve the supply of doses.

“I think nothing changes for Moderna,” said the CEO of the firm, Stéphane Bancel, who recalled that his company already said last October that it will not force its patents to be respected.

What are the discussions on the temporary exemption of patents?

In order for there to be a patent release, the World Trade Organization (WTO) must approve it, and that may not happen any time soon. The decisions of that body are based on consensus, so its 164 members must agree.

Ten meetings in seven months have not yielded much progress. The emerging economy proposals, backed by Nobel laureates and world leaders, are pitted against richer developed countries, such as Switzerland and some members of the European Union, which are home to many of the drug companies.

Country negotiators swap texts and then try to find common ground, sometimes leaving blank spaces for politicians to resolve thorny differences.

That is why the negotiations are expected to be long and difficult to finalize, if one takes into account that the veto of a single member may render them without effect.

With Reuters and EFE